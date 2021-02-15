ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
Audit of all uplift funds conducted: Finance Dept

APP 15 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Apropos to a news item, run by some private channels, a spokesperson for the Finance Department Punjab stated here Sunday that audit of all the funds, used by the Punjab government for development expenditure, had been carried out.

She said that no irregularity or incomplete information was pointed out in the government expenditures. There was no veracity in the news item, run by some private channels, which stated that the provincial departments did not have any record of the development funds spent.

The spokesperson said that all government agencies were bound to keep record of all expenditures and provide complete information to the auditors under a systematic public finance management system.

