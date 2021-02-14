Pakistan
CM calls cabinet meeting
- A 23-point agenda of the meeting has been issued.
14 Feb 2021
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has convened 41st cabinet meeting on Monday, Feb 15 at 11am at the CM Secretariat.
A 23-point agenda of the meeting has been issued, said a handout issued here on Sunday.
Provincial ministers, advisers, special advisers, chief secretary and other officers will also attend the meeting.
