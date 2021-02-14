ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
CM calls cabinet meeting

  • A 23-point agenda of the meeting has been issued.
APP 14 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has convened 41st cabinet meeting on Monday, Feb 15 at 11am at the CM Secretariat.

A 23-point agenda of the meeting has been issued, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

Provincial ministers, advisers, special advisers, chief secretary and other officers will also attend the meeting.

