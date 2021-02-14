ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
Validity of passport being enhanced from 5 to 10 years to facilitate people: Rashid

  • He announced to end all police pickets in the federal capital by Ramadan this year and to make Islamabad Police a modern force.
PPI 14 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said validity of passport is being enhanced from five to 10 years to facilitate the people.

Inaugurating a Park at Swan Garden here on Sunday, he said all officers of passport office serving in various embassies of Pakistan, across the world, are being called back, if they have completed three years of their foreign posting and that non-complying officers and officials will be terminated.

He said law and order situation in the country is also improving due to supreme sacrifices being rendered by the armed forces for establishing peace and eliminating terrorism from the country.

He announced to end all police pickets in the federal capital by Ramadan this year and to make Islamabad Police a modern force.

The Minister said we are procuring 100 motorcycles and cars to strengthen the police force and improve its capacity to provide a secure environment to the residents of the federal capital.

Talking about political situation in the country, he said no hurdle will be created in the way of the proposed long march of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), if it is within the ambit of law and constitution.

However, he warned that strict action will be taken if the opposition tries to take law into hands.

