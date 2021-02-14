ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
Candidates submit nomination papers ahead of Balochistan senate elections

  • Six candidates have filed their nomination papers against the seats of senate reserved for minorities and women.
PPI 14 Feb 2021

QUETTA: A total of 27 candidates from Balochistan have filed nomination papers for the upcoming senate election.

According to the provincial election commission, out of 209 nomination forms distributed, 27 candidates have submitted their nomination forms so far.

Among those who have submitted nomination forms included Zahoor Agha of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sarfraz Bughti of Balochistan Awami Party and Nawabzada Arbab Umer Farooq Kasi of Awami National Party.

Those who have submitted nomination papers from opposition side include Moulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri and Kamran Murtaza Advocate of JUI (F) and Sajid Tareen Advocate of Balochistan National Party.

Six candidates have filed their nomination papers against the seats of senate reserved for minorities and women.

Candidates submit nomination papers ahead of Balochistan senate elections

