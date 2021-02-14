ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.37%)
ASC 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
ASL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.42%)
BOP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
DGKC 132.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.45%)
EPCL 48.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.03%)
FCCL 26.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
FFL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
JSCL 24.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 40.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
MLCF 45.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
PAEL 39.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
POWER 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
PPL 90.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
PRL 26.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 118.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
UNITY 33.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,925 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (0.12%)
BR30 25,254 Increased By ▲ 61.54 (0.24%)
KSE100 45,808 Decreased By ▼ -247.16 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,105 Decreased By ▼ -117.51 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan has tremendous potential for blue economy, says Moeed

  • SAPM says relations with other countries, mutual cooperation and achieving peace in the region are the goals of Pakistan
  • Pakistan Navy is working day and night for the promotion of Blue Economy and stressed the need for promoting coastal tourism: Moeed
Fahad Zulfikar 14 Feb 2021

(Karachi) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Dr. Moeed Yusuf said that Pakistan has tremendous potential of the blue economy but the country is earning just $200 million from sea.

Speaking at an International Maritime Conference in Karachi on Sunday, he said 45 countries are participating in the ongoing Aman Exercise 2021 hosted by Pakistan Navy, which is aimed at promoting peace in the region.

Moeed Yusuf said that relations with other countries, mutual cooperation and achieving peace in the region are the goals of Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan Navy is working day and night for the promotion of Blue Economy and stressed the need for promoting coastal tourism.

Addressing the inaugural session of International Maritime Conference earlier, President Arif Alvi underlined the need for regional peace to allow the blue economy to prosper. He said Pakistan is becoming a geo economic hub with the Belt and Road Initiative and China Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

He said Pakistan is the shortest route for the Central Asian States and China to import and export their goods through Gwadar.

future goals AMANexercise2021 International Maritime Conference Blue Economy SAPM Moeed Yusuf relations with other countries coastal tourism

Pakistan has tremendous potential for blue economy, says Moeed

PM sets one billion sapling plantation target till August 2021

No trace of missing K2 climbers as harsh weather continues to hamper rescue mission

UN Security Council to debate challenge of global vaccine access

Decision time soon for Biden on Iran nuclear deal

Inferno on Afghanistan-Iran border as dozens of oil tankers catch fire

Dozens injured in strong quake off Japan's Fukushima

Trump campaign paid $3.5 million to rally organisers that led to deadly Capitol attack

City of London pays early price of hard Brexit

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine likely to reach Pakistan in two weeks

Prices of POL products likely to surge

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters