Pakistan has tremendous potential for blue economy, says Moeed

(Karachi) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Dr. Moeed Yusuf said that Pakistan has tremendous potential of the blue economy but the country is earning just $200 million from sea.

Speaking at an International Maritime Conference in Karachi on Sunday, he said 45 countries are participating in the ongoing Aman Exercise 2021 hosted by Pakistan Navy, which is aimed at promoting peace in the region.

Moeed Yusuf said that relations with other countries, mutual cooperation and achieving peace in the region are the goals of Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan Navy is working day and night for the promotion of Blue Economy and stressed the need for promoting coastal tourism.

Addressing the inaugural session of International Maritime Conference earlier, President Arif Alvi underlined the need for regional peace to allow the blue economy to prosper. He said Pakistan is becoming a geo economic hub with the Belt and Road Initiative and China Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

He said Pakistan is the shortest route for the Central Asian States and China to import and export their goods through Gwadar.