Pakistan

Abrarul Haq's nephew injured as car crashes into concrete blocks

  • The nephew of the singer was shifted to hospital for medical attendance where he has been declared to be out of danger
  • The incident occurred on road near Gujranwala’s Gakhar Mandi
Fahad Zulfikar 14 Feb 2021

(Karachi) PTI leader and singer Abrar ul Haq’s nephew suffered injuries after the family’s car crashed into concrete blocks due to dense fog, local media reported on Sunday.

As per details, Abrar ul Haq, his nephew and other family members were in the vehicle when it crashed into concrete blocks placed on road near Gujranwala’s Gakhar Mandi. However, Haq and other family members remained safe in the incident.

The nephew of the singer was shifted to hospital for medical attendance where he has been declared to be out of danger.

Fog prevailed in plain areas of Punjab this morning. Motorway section M-3 and M-4 were closed for vehicular traffic due to poor caused by the fog.

