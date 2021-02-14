NHA generates Rs21.617bn revenue in 1HFY21

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways Authority (NHA) has generated Rs21.617 billion of revenue in the first half (July-December) of the 2020-21 from various sources i.e. 55 percent of the target of Rs39.044 billion for the entire fiscal year.

Official documents available with Business Recorder revealed that the NHA generated Rs14.291 billion in the first half from toll income against the target of Rs22.144 billion for the entire fiscal year.

Further Rs535 million has been generated from income from weigh station during July-December (2020-21) against the target of Rs900 million for the fiscal year 2020-21. The NHA generated Rs2.462 billion from police fine during the first half against the target of Rs5.500 billion for the entire fiscal year.

The NHA earned Rs1.292 billion from ROW during the first half of the current financial year against the target of Rs2 billion for the entire fiscal year. Further Rs3.036 billion was earned from other sources during the first half of the current financial year against the target of Rs8.5 billion for the entire fiscal year. Sources revealed that the entire collection from toll collection is being spent on maintenance of roads networks. However, the NHA has to look after the entire country and faces shortfall in covering the maintenance of roads networks.

