ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
ASC 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.27%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.59%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 131.90 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.35%)
EPCL 47.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
FCCL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFBL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.79%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.57%)
JSCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.94%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.26%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.02%)
PAEL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.18%)
PIBTL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
POWER 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.26%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.55%)
TRG 118.35 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.76%)
UNITY 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.82%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.41%)
BR100 4,925 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (0.12%)
BR30 25,254 Increased By ▲ 61.54 (0.24%)
KSE100 45,808 Decreased By ▼ -247.16 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,105 Decreased By ▼ -117.51 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

First lady inaugurates goods exhibition prepared by intellectually challenged youth

APP 14 Feb 2021

KARACHI: The first lady of the country, Samina Alvi here on Saturday inaugurated an exhibition of goods prepared by local youth with challenged intellectual capacities.

The day long event themed “Hunarmand” was organized at Markaz e Umeed, the alma mater of these special entrepreneurs with the motive to mark beginning of their economic independence at a time when world in general was exposed to Covid 19 induced global challenges.

Ms Alvi expressing her interest in efforts being made for empowerment of the special individuals emphasized on the introducing the concept of inclusiveness and inquired about the strategy being adopted to enhance capacities as well as level of acceptance for such persons.

“Objective of the exercise is to groom intellectually challenged as low investment entrepreneurs and help them gain financial self reliance,” said Anusha Ali, Rehabilitation Manager of the rehabilitation cum training and education centre.

The first lady was informed that the centre was celebrating its 50th anniversary this year which was established to meet the education cum rehabilitation needs of special children mainly belonging to low income segments of society free of charge through the support of local philanthropists.

The schools presently being run in two shifts, was said to had dedicated its morning shift for children with compromised capacities encompassing intellectually challenged as well as those with any sort of impairments.

Hence, she said, the centre was providing package of special education and training, in accordance to their respective needs.

The first lady was informed that a pragmatic approach has been adopted for socio-economic rehabilitation of the youth, who were attending the school since their childhood under which collaboration has been developed with different institutions.

This approach enabled the young graduates to be groomed as skilled souls ultimately paving their way towards empowerment. Ms Alvi was informed that a number of furniture pieces, placed in the centre, were made by its very own graduates trained in carpentry while some of its students had also participated in different international events including special olympics and clinched medals for the country.

youth First lady Samina Alvi intellectual Markaz e Umeed Hunarmand

First lady inaugurates goods exhibition prepared by intellectually challenged youth

Power sector tops list: PSO seeks ministry’s help for settlement of Rs197.7bn dues

PPRA rules: PLL granted partial exemption

US Senate votes to allow witnesses, prolonging Trump trial

FBR investigating automobile under-invoicing scam

Maryland becomes first US state to tax digital ad revenue

Canada authorises first exchange-traded bitcoin fund

Revision of schedule: PPP raises questions over ECP decision

Nomination papers can be submitted till Monday: ECP

Senate tickets allotted to ‘handpicked’ candidates

PTI unveils final list of its candidates

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.