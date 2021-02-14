ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
Army conducts ‘Jidar-ul-Hadeed’ drills in Thar Desert: ISPR

NNI 14 Feb 2021

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army troops are taking part in tactical drills aimed at improving skills in deserts as part of Exercise “Jidar-ul- Hadeed” in Thar Desert, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

According to a press release issued by the ISPR, troops of the Karachi Corps are practicing tactical drills and procedures as part of Exercise “Jidar – ul- Hadeed” in the Thar Desert that commenced on 28 January 2021.

“The four weeks long defensive maneuver exercise is aimed at validating the concept of defence in deserts,” the military’s media wing said.

The ISPR further said that the exercise is being conducted in extreme desert conditions, 74 kilometers ahead of Chhor, under a conventional operations setting. “The exercise will culminate on 28 February 2021,” said the media wing.

It is pertinent to mention here that on February 08, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday visited Kharian Garrison to attend the ongoing War Game of the Central Command.

According to the ISPR, the army chief was received by Commander Central Command Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood at Kharian Garrison, where he inspected the war game of the central command.

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa commended the innovativeness of military planners to cope up with the mounting challenges and ensure the impregnability of the country’s defence.

“COAS also interacted with officers and appreciated their professionalism, operational readiness and commitment to defend motherland in the face of conventional and non-conventional threats,” the army’s media wing said.

The COAS also praised them for their high morale and indomitable spirit.

