Pakistan

AMAN 2021: CNS visits foreign navy ships

14 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi visited foreign ships of navies participating in 7th Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN-21. Upon his arrival on board foreign visiting ships, the Naval Chief was warmly welcomed by Senior Officers/ Commanding Officers and was presented Guard of Honour by smartly dressed out contingents.

The Naval Chief visited Indonesian Navy Ship KRI BUNG TUMO, Russian Navy Ship ADMIRAL GRIGOROVICH and Sri Lankan Navy Ship GAJABAHU, amongst the platforms participating in Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN-21.

The Admiral interacted with Senior Officers/ Commanding Officers and was given briefings on board ships. During interactions, the Admiral highlighted that Pakistan as a responsible maritime state is persistently contributing in peace and stability in the region. AMAN Exercise demonstrates Pakistan’s commitment to peace, reinforce regional maritime security and enhance interoperability between regional and extra regional navies.

The Naval Chief further expressed that camaraderie generated herein will grow in future and shall bring us closer to the mutual goal of peace and prosperity and appreciated their participation in AMAN Exercise to fulfill common resolve of “Together for Peace”.

The Senior Officers/ Commanding Officers of the respective ships highly acknowledged the persistent efforts of Pakistan Navy to bring global navies towards shared commitment of maritime peace, stability and lawful order at sea. During the other activities of the day, three-days International Maritime Conference (IMC-21) was organized on the theme of ‘Development of Blue Economy under a Secure and Sustainable Environment.—PR

AMAN2021 Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi GRIGOROVICH Navy Ship CNS

