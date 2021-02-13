Efforts afoot to ensure transparent Senate polls: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said the government is making efforts to ensure transparency in upcoming Senate elections.

Talking to media men in Peshawar on Saturday, he said a transparent electoral system strengthens democratic system in the country. He said the government is trying to bring forward talented and skilled people in politics.

Shibli Faraz said the opposition doesn’t want to abolish the culture of cash from Senate elections. He said they couldn’t bring transparency in their ten-year term.

The Minister said opposing open balloting in the Senate elections by the opposition is beyond understating. He said the PTI parliamentarians will vote for its party candidate in the Senate elections.

About the recent video scandal of horse trading, he said a committee has been constituted which will probe the matter in a transparent manner.

He congratulated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government over the Universal Health Insurance Programme.