Feb 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Aaj Entertainment brings brand new entertainment shows for viewers

BR Web Desk Updated 13 Feb 2021

Aaj Entertainment brings you brand new entertainment for viewers of ‘all ages’. We have a range of programmes from dramas, celebrity talk shows, satire as well as exclusive educational programming for children.

Gol Gapain: this is a humorous satire based comedy show, hosted by the charismatic Nauman Ijaz and directed by Muhammad Iffi hitting the AAJ Entertainment screen on the 16th of February. This is not a regular talk show with celebrities. Instead, you will get a chance to see your favourite celebrities playing a unique character in different get-ups.

The Couple Show: this is another unique celebrity based show in which the newly-wed celebrity duo Hina Altaf and Agha Ali will be interviewing other celebrity couples. You will see appearances by Sarwat Gilani and Fahad, Nida and Yasir, Aiman and Muneeb and many others. The show will be launching soon on the AAJ Entertainment platform.

Drama serial Zid is another addition to the mix in which a student’s adoration for his teacher turns into a dangerous obsession.

Iman aur Yaqeen is a drama series never done before on television in which each week, each episode will feature a story and a lesson derived from our Ahadees and Sunnah: stories with an exceptionally special message.

In addition to exciting telefilms each weekend, AAJ Entertainment will also take you back to revive golden memories in the form of ‘Aaj Classics’ where we will feature evergreen never-forgotten classic Pakistani Urdu films every weekend.

And this year especially for the children we have a new exclusive show ‘ABCmouse Academy’. This is a series of entertaining and educational cartoons focusing on teaching children English, math science and social studies in a fun and interactive way. The show airs daily on weekday afternoons.

With this plethora of entertainment, Aaj Entertainment is keen to stay true to its belief by spreading the colours of entertainment across all it’s viewers… Kyun kay, ‘SAB RANG HAIN AAP SE’!

Aaj Entertainment Gol Gapain The Couple Show Zid Iman aur Yaqeen ‘ABCmouse Academy

