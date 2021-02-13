KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX the traded value of metals, energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 7.191 billion and the number of lots traded at 8,610.

Major business was contributed by gold amounting to PKR 2.904, billion, followed by NSDQ 100 PKR 1.256 billion, currencies through COTS PKR 734.952 million, silver PKR 616.667 million, platinum PKR 521.711 million, natural gas PKR 441.568 million, DJ PKR 388.599 million, crude oil PKR 232.492 million, copper PKR 50.374 million, SP500 PKR 34.788 million and Japan Equity PKR 9.3530 million. In Agricultural Commodities, 5 lots of cotton amounting to PKR 3.417 million were traded.

