Nepra's regional office established in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has established its regional office in Gwadar. According to a press release, protection of electricity consumers' interests is one of the mandates of the regulator. For this purpose, Nepra has established its Regional Offices at the Distribution Companies (Discos) headquarters' level, i.e. Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan, Hyderabad and Sukkur.

Presently, the Government of Pakistan is focusing on development of Gwadar and various mega projects are in full swing. Accordingly, the load demand of the region is also expected to increase further. The Authority realised that the electricity consumers of Gwadar and Makran region should have an easily accessible judicial forum to file their complaints for redressal. Therefore, the Authority decided to establish its regional office at Gwadar to facilitate the electricity consumers of Gwadar and Makran region.

The inauguration ceremony of Nepra regional office, Gwadar was held on Friday which was attended by the Authority, top officials of various government departments, QESCO and representatives of business and local communities.-PR

