13 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===================================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===================================================================================================================
Netsol Technologies 31.12.2020 - 256.648 2.86 - -
Limited (Unconsolidated) Half Year
Netsol Technologies 31.12.2020 - 257.005 2.86 - -
Limited (Consolidated) Half Year
Nishat Power 31.12.2020 - 1,466.559 4.142 - -
Limited(Unconsolidated) Half Year
Nishat Power Limited 31.12.2020 - 1,466.559 4.142 - -
(Consolidated) Half Year
Roshan Packages 31.12.2020 - 153.962 1.09 - -
Limited (Unconsolidated) Half Year
Roshan Packages 31.12.2020 - 134.181 1.00 - -
Limited(Consolidated) Half Year
(BIPLSC)Bankislami 26.02.2021 to
Pakistan Limited - - - - 27.02.2021
===================================================================================================================
