KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=================================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =================================================================================================================== Netsol Technologies 31.12.2020 - 256.648 2.86 - - Limited (Unconsolidated) Half Year Netsol Technologies 31.12.2020 - 257.005 2.86 - - Limited (Consolidated) Half Year Nishat Power 31.12.2020 - 1,466.559 4.142 - - Limited(Unconsolidated) Half Year Nishat Power Limited 31.12.2020 - 1,466.559 4.142 - - (Consolidated) Half Year Roshan Packages 31.12.2020 - 153.962 1.09 - - Limited (Unconsolidated) Half Year Roshan Packages 31.12.2020 - 134.181 1.00 - - Limited(Consolidated) Half Year (BIPLSC)Bankislami 26.02.2021 to Pakistan Limited - - - - 27.02.2021 ===================================================================================================================

