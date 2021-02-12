ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
ASC 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.27%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.59%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 131.90 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.35%)
EPCL 47.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
FCCL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFBL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.79%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.57%)
JSCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.94%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.26%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.02%)
PAEL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.18%)
PIBTL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
POWER 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.26%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.55%)
TRG 118.35 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.76%)
UNITY 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.82%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.41%)
BR100 4,925 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (0.12%)
BR30 25,254 Increased By ▲ 61.54 (0.24%)
KSE100 45,808 Decreased By ▼ -247.16 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,105 Decreased By ▼ -117.51 (-0.61%)
Cannabis shares, dismal wholesale trade data drive TSX lower

  • The healthcare sector shed 1.7%, as cannabis companies including Aphria Inc, Cronos Group, and Hexo Corp fell over 1% in early trade.
  • The financials sector gained 0.7%, led by the largest percentage gainers on the index, CI Financial Corp and iA Financial Corporation Inc, which jumped 6.8% and 4.1% respectively.
Reuters 12 Feb 2021

Canada's main stock index inched lower on Friday, dragged down by stocks of cannabis companies and a dismal wholesale trade data, while further losses were capped by strength in financial stocks.

The healthcare sector shed 1.7%, as cannabis companies including Aphria Inc, Cronos Group, and Hexo Corp fell over 1% in early trade.

Statistics Canada data showed that the domestic wholesale trade fell by 1.3% in December from November.

The financials sector gained 0.7%, led by the largest percentage gainers on the index, CI Financial Corp and iA Financial Corporation Inc, which jumped 6.8% and 4.1% respectively.

At 09:58 a.m. ET (14:58 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 12.63 points, or 0.07%, at 18,380.36.

Adding to the downbeat mood, the energy and materials sectors, dropped 0.3% and 0.6% respectively.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd fell 6.4%, the most on the TSX, after the gold producer reported dismal fourth-quarter results. Renewable power producer Innergex Renewable Energy Inc was the second biggest decliner, down 4.7%.

On the TSX, 82 issues advanced, while 132 issues declined in a 1.61-to-1 ratio favoring losers, with 30.19 million shares traded.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Supreme Cannabis Company Inc, SOPerior Fertilizer Corp , and Zenabis Global Inc.

The TSX posted seven new 52-week highs and no new low.

Across Canadian issues, there were 61 new 52-week highs and seven new lows, with total volume of 91.84 million shares.

TSX Canada's main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange's Cannabis shares

