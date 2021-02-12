ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
ASC 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.27%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.59%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 131.90 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.35%)
EPCL 47.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
FCCL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFBL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.79%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.57%)
JSCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.94%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.26%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.02%)
PAEL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.18%)
PIBTL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
POWER 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.26%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.55%)
TRG 118.35 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.76%)
UNITY 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.82%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.41%)
BR100 4,925 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (0.12%)
BR30 25,254 Increased By ▲ 61.54 (0.24%)
KSE100 45,808 Decreased By ▼ -247.16 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,105 Decreased By ▼ -117.51 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SoftBank-backed Coupang reveals revenue surge ahead of US IPO

  • In its filing, Coupang said 2020 total revenue jumped 91% to $11.97 billion from a year earlier, and net loss narrowed to $474.9 million from $698.8 million in the same period.
Reuters 12 Feb 2021

South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc, backed by SoftBank Group Corp, filed for an initial public offering on Friday, revealing rapid revenue growth and narrowing losses as it gears up for a stock market debut in the United States.

In its filing, Coupang said 2020 total revenue jumped 91% to $11.97 billion from a year earlier, and net loss narrowed to $474.9 million from $698.8 million in the same period.

The online retailer is looking to cash in on investor appetite for high-growth tech stocks, at a time when the US IPO market is at its strongest in more than two decades.

Around the world, e-commerce companies have experienced a surge in demand as the COVID-19 pandemic forced consumers to stay at home and shop online.

Founded in 2010 by 41-year-old Harvard graduate Bom Kim, Seoul-based Coupang made a splash with its 'Rocket Delivery' service that promised delivery within 24 hours, in a sharp blow to the country's family-owned retail conglomerates including Shinsegae and Lotte.

SoftBank invested $1 billion in Coupang in 2015, and its Vision Fund invested an additional $2 billion in 2018. In its last funding round, Coupang was valued at $9 billion.

Goldman Sachs, Allen & Co, JP Morgan, BofA Securities and Citigroup are among the underwriters for the offering.

e commerce SoftBank Group Corp Coupang Inc online retailer

SoftBank-backed Coupang reveals revenue surge ahead of US IPO

China's CanSinoBIO COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use in Pakistan

Pakistan 'disappointed' over US's ‘India’s Jammu & Kashmir' statement; terms the reference inconsistent with UNSC’s resolutions

PM inaugurates Miyawaki Urban Forest at Lahore's Jilani Park

In a major blow to PML-N, Sardar Sikandar Hayyat joins AJK Muslim Conference

Last location of Sadpara, other climbers traced through satellite

SC restrains Justice Isa from hearing cases involving PM

Four soldiers martyred in Afghan cross-border attack in South Waziristan: ISPR

PM says no money for legislators

G7 seen backing issuance of new IMF SDRs

Blinken, South Korea foreign minister discuss North Korea, Myanmar

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters