Last location of Sadpara, other climbers traced through satellite

  • The satellite pictures released by Iceland and Chile were shared with Pakistan that helped in identifying the last location of the missing mountaineers
  • The last location of the missing climbers has been traced at the point where the GPS of the team stopped working
Fahad Zulfikar 12 Feb 2021

(Karachi) The last location of three missing climbers, including Muhammad Ali Sadpara, has been traced through satellite images, local media revealed on Friday.

Muhammad Ali Sadpara, John Snorri from Iceland and JP Mohr from Chile lost contact with the base camp a week ago and were reported missing on February 6 after their support team stopped receiving communications from them.

As per details, the satellite pictures released by Iceland and Chile were shared with Pakistan that helped in identifying the last location of the missing mountaineers. The last location of the missing climbers has been traced at the point where the GPS of the team stopped working.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway for the biggest rescue operation at K2. The operation is likely to be carried out with the help of satellite pictures.

Earlier, in a bid to find missing K2 climbers, the army decided to deploy C-130 aircraft for the mission after bad weather halted the rescue mission.

The son of Ali Sadpara, Sajid Sadpara returned to the base camp after he was sent back from an altitude of 8,200 meters owing to a malfunction in his oxygen regulator.

Talking to the media after the end of second-day rescue mission in Skardu, Sajid said that the three climbers may have had an accident while descending from the K2 "Bottleneck", considered the most dangerous route of the entire expedition.

"There is no hope to live [under such harsh conditions] for three straight days," Sajid said. “When I returned from Bottleneck at 8,200 metres, they were climbing up the Bottleneck at 11AM [on Friday]. I’m sure they made the K2 summit and on their way back they may have had an accident, that’s why they are missing,” he added.

