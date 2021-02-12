SHC declares recruitment of 1,302 vaccinators 'illegal'

(Karachi) The Sindh High Court (SHC) has declared the recruitment of 1,302 vaccinators in 2019 ‘illegal’ and ordered authorities to re-organise interviews for the appointments, local media reported on Friday.

The SHC issued the verdict on a petition related to the appointment of 1,302 vaccinators in 2019.

The petition stated that the advertisement of the recruitments had been released in 2018. Following the advertisement, those obtained 60 or lesser marks in NTS had been appointed on UC-level as vaccinators. Irregularities were made in the recruitment process, it added.

The high court declared the recruitments of 1,302 vaccinators in 2019 ‘illegal’. The Sindh government has been directed by SHC to conduct interviews for the positions again.

Moreover, the Sindh government has been ordered to establish a training institute for vaccinators.