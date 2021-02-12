ANL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.98%)
ECP to start receiving nomination papers today for Senate elections scheduled for March 3

  • Issuing a schedule for the Senate elections, set to be held on March 3, the ECP said candidates can file nomination papers with the returning officer on February 12 and February 13.
  • The Senate polls will see the election of 48 senators.
Aisha Mahmood 12 Feb 2021

After announcing the date for Senate elections, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will begin on Friday the process of receiving nomination papers.

Issuing a schedule for the Senate elections, set to be held on March 3, the ECP said candidates can file nomination papers with the returning officer on February 12 and February 13.

The ECP further said the scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on Monday and Tuesday. In the schedule, February 17 and February 18 have been given as the dates for filing appeals against the acceptance or rejection of the nominations, which will be disposed of by the tribunal on February 19 and February 20. Meanwhile, the candidates can withdraw their nomination papers on February 22.

On MArch 11, a total of 52 senators in the house of 104 are set to retire. This time, the Senate polls will see the election of 48 senators. 11 senators from each from Punjab and Sindh, 12 each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and two from Islamabad.

In each province, polling will be held to elect seven members on general seats, two women and two technocrats. The election on one minority seat each in KP and Balochistan will also be conducted.

