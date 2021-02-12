ANL 30.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.29%)
ASC 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
ASL 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
AVN 95.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
BOP 9.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.94%)
DGKC 126.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.24%)
EPCL 47.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.34%)
FCCL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.34%)
FFBL 26.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
HASCOL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 89.96 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
JSCL 25.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 42.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
MLCF 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.9%)
PAEL 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.05%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
POWER 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
PPL 91.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PRL 27.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.08%)
PTC 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
SNGP 38.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
TRG 117.56 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.08%)
UNITY 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.36%)
WTL 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.03%)
BR100 4,924 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (0.1%)
BR30 25,295 Increased By ▲ 102.15 (0.41%)
KSE100 45,999 Decreased By ▼ -56.32 (-0.12%)
KSE30 19,183 Decreased By ▼ -39.13 (-0.2%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

TDAP embarks on virtual world through Texpo 2021

Recorder Report Updated 12 Feb 2021

KARACHI: TDAP’s 1st International Virtual Textile Exhibition ‘Virtual TEXPO’ just concluded to create history by becoming the first ever such initiative on the government level to arrange a virtual exhibition for the most significant sector of country’s exports.

Virtual TEXPO is the initiative by the Ministry of Commerce, organised by Pegasus Consultancy to facilitate exporters and manufacturers to reach traditional and potential export markets for Pakistani textile products.

The concept of Virtual TEXPO was initiated by the Advisor to the Prime Minister, Razak Dawood and Secretary at Ministry of Commerce M Sualeh Faruqi, which was successfully executed by TDAP leadership. To convert this concept into reality, the event managers Pegasus Consultancy created a virtual exhibition platform which replicated the purpose and functionality of a real trade show into a virtual experience in collaboration with their technical partner E-Event World Canada.

Held from 1st February to 5th, Virtual TEXPO was live round-the-clock to exhibit textile-based products on exclusively created virtual platform ‘Pegasus Virtual World’. The initiative was also supported by the leading textile exporters including Gul Ahmed, Interloop, Lucky Textile Mills, Chen One, Soorty Enterprises, Masood Textiles and Bari Textile Mills who participated as sponsors.

Previously, TEXPO events were held physically in 2016 and 2019. Due to the pandemic and the resultant limitations on physical events, TDAP took the mammoth step of digitising this prestigious and largest display for textile products for the international community, said, Aamer Khanzada, Managing Director, Pegasus Consultancy.

He informed that total of 57 companies from high-end fashion apparel, ready-made garments, home textiles, fabrics and pandemic-relevant products like personal protective equipment: masks and face coverings were exhibited virtually in TEXPO.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

textile Razak Dawood TDAP Virtual TEXPO M Sualeh Faruqi Aamer Khanzada

TDAP embarks on virtual world through Texpo 2021

FBR against proposed restoration of zero-rating regime

Wall Street player BNY Mellon jumps on bitcoin bandwagon

Senate polls on March 3

Two-member judgment was made per incuriam: AGP

Govt employees’ protest forces govt to announce 25pc pay raise

Mark-up subsidy scheme: Over 8,000 applications received, Baqir tells PM

Reference to IIOJK: Pakistan takes exception to US State Dept’s tweet

Second increase in 2 days: Nepra raises Discos’ tariffs by 83 paisa per unit

PD seeks AGP’s opinion on ToRs sent by KE

Govt to allow private firms to import Covid shots, exempt from price caps

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.