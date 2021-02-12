KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Nishat Power Ltd 12.02.2021 11:00 am Next Capital Ltd 15.02.2021 11:30 am Escorts Investments Ltd 15.02.2021 12:00 Noon Engro Fertilizers Limited 15.02.2021 10:00 am Askari Bank Ltd 15.02.2021 10:00 am Descon Oxychem Ltd 16.02.2021 02:30 pm Interloop Limited 16.02.2021 09:00 pm Allied Bank Ltd 17.02.2021 11:00 am Engro Corporation Ltd 17.02.2021 02:30 pm Habib Bank Limited 17.02.2021 12:00 Noon Soneri Bank Ltd 17.02.2021 10:00 am Fauji Cement Company Ltd 17.02.2021 11:00 am Meezan Bank Limited 18.02.2021 12:00 Noon Faysal Bank Limited 18.02.2021 11:00 am Pakistan Paper Product 18.02.2021 11:00 am Engro Corporation Ltd 18.02.2021 2:30 pm Kot Addu Power Co. Ltd 18.02.2021 10:30 am Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd 23.02.2021 2:00 pm Allied Rental Modaraba 23.02.2021 9:30 am Otsuka Pakistan Ltd 25.02.2021 10:30 am Indus Motor Pakistan Ltd 25.02.2021 4:00 pm Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 01.03.2021 02:30 pm =========================================================

