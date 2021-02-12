ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.37%)
BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 12 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                      DATE            TIME
=========================================================
Nishat Power Ltd                  12.02.2021     11:00 am
Next Capital Ltd                  15.02.2021     11:30 am
Escorts Investments Ltd           15.02.2021   12:00 Noon
Engro Fertilizers Limited         15.02.2021     10:00 am
Askari Bank Ltd                   15.02.2021     10:00 am
Descon Oxychem Ltd                16.02.2021     02:30 pm
Interloop Limited                 16.02.2021     09:00 pm
Allied Bank Ltd                   17.02.2021     11:00 am
Engro Corporation Ltd             17.02.2021     02:30 pm
Habib Bank Limited                17.02.2021   12:00 Noon
Soneri Bank Ltd                   17.02.2021     10:00 am
Fauji Cement Company Ltd          17.02.2021     11:00 am
Meezan Bank Limited               18.02.2021   12:00 Noon
Faysal Bank Limited               18.02.2021     11:00 am
Pakistan Paper Product            18.02.2021     11:00 am
Engro Corporation Ltd             18.02.2021      2:30 pm
Kot Addu Power Co. Ltd            18.02.2021     10:30 am
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd          23.02.2021      2:00 pm
Allied Rental Modaraba            23.02.2021      9:30 am
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd               25.02.2021     10:30 am
Indus Motor Pakistan Ltd          25.02.2021      4:00 pm
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd       01.03.2021     02:30 pm
=========================================================

