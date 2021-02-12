Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
12 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Nishat Power Ltd 12.02.2021 11:00 am
Next Capital Ltd 15.02.2021 11:30 am
Escorts Investments Ltd 15.02.2021 12:00 Noon
Engro Fertilizers Limited 15.02.2021 10:00 am
Askari Bank Ltd 15.02.2021 10:00 am
Descon Oxychem Ltd 16.02.2021 02:30 pm
Interloop Limited 16.02.2021 09:00 pm
Allied Bank Ltd 17.02.2021 11:00 am
Engro Corporation Ltd 17.02.2021 02:30 pm
Habib Bank Limited 17.02.2021 12:00 Noon
Soneri Bank Ltd 17.02.2021 10:00 am
Fauji Cement Company Ltd 17.02.2021 11:00 am
Meezan Bank Limited 18.02.2021 12:00 Noon
Faysal Bank Limited 18.02.2021 11:00 am
Pakistan Paper Product 18.02.2021 11:00 am
Engro Corporation Ltd 18.02.2021 2:30 pm
Kot Addu Power Co. Ltd 18.02.2021 10:30 am
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd 23.02.2021 2:00 pm
Allied Rental Modaraba 23.02.2021 9:30 am
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd 25.02.2021 10:30 am
Indus Motor Pakistan Ltd 25.02.2021 4:00 pm
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 01.03.2021 02:30 pm
=========================================================
