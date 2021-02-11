ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.37%)
Court adjourns hearing of Paragon case till Feb 25

  • The statement of approver Qaisar Amin Butt could not be recorded once again due to his illness, during the proceedings. A medical report of Butt was produced in the court.
APP 11 Feb 2021

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday adjourned hearing of Paragon City case against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till February 25.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein Khawaja brothers also appeared and got their attendance marked.

The statement of approver Qaisar Amin Butt could not be recorded once again due to his illness, during the proceedings. A medical report of Butt was produced in the court.

At this, the court adjourned further hearing till February 25 and summoned three more NAB witnesses for recording their statements on the next date of hearing.

The NAB had alleged that Khawaja brothers, through their 'benamidars' and with the abetment of former MPA Qaisar Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia, established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue, which was later converted into Paragon City without lawful process.

It accused the former railways minister and his brother of receiving monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and 39 million, respectively, from Paragon City through proxy firms under the garb of consultancy services.

