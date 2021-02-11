ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.37%)
Senate poll to win govt majority in parliament for smooth legislation: PM hopes

  • He said in a parliamentary democracy, reforms process could not take place without joint working of the government and the opposition.
APP 11 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday expressed the confidence that upcoming Senate election would win the government majority in the parliament for smooth legislation.

“Insha Allah, we are hopeful…All legislation is stuck up there (in Senate). We faced utmost difficulty during the last two years. Every law used to stuck up in Senate as we didn’t have majority,” the prime minister said in an interview with a private television channel.

He said in a parliamentary democracy, reforms process could not take place without joint working of the government and the opposition.

He said though it was the government’s responsibility to bring reforms, but it did not have majority to enact necessary legislation.

To a question, the prime minister said the opposition’s criticism on open ballot could be a plan to deprive the government of majority in the Senate election.

He questioned as why the political parties which had agreed for open ballot in Senate election under Charter of Democracy, had now backtracked.

“They are just trying to pressurize the government… Their only effort is to get the relief in form of NRO,” he added.

Senate poll to win govt majority in parliament for smooth legislation: PM hopes

