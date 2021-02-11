ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.37%)
PTI will emerge as majority party in Senate polls: CM

  • He emphasised that those who were against open balloting have some internal fears as these people had been indulging in horse-trading in the past.
APP 11 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will achieve success in the upcoming Senate elections and emerge as a majority party.

In a statement, he emphasised that those who were against open balloting have some internal fears as these people had been indulging in horse-trading in the past.

The opposition always opposed political transparency and now it was trying to manipulate Senate elections by dint of the power of the currency, he added.

Resistance to the open balloting had exposed the dual standards of the opposition parties, he said adding that the opposition should avoid hue and cry over open balloting issue as its credibility had been completely eroded and they would weep after seeing the Senate election results.

In fact, the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), was meant for ranting and it would continue to bewail till 2023, added the CM.

