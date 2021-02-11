ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.37%)
Russia's Gazprom expects Nord Stream 2 launch in 2021

  • Around 120 km is left to be laid in Danish waters as well as almost 30 km in German waters, before it makes landfall at the northern German coastal town of Lubmin, near Greifswald.
  • The project has become more politicised after Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was poisoned in August in Siberia and flown to Germany for treatment.
Reuters 11 Feb 2021

MOSCOW: Russian gas giant Gazprom expects the launch of the Nord Stream 2 undersea gas pipeline from Russia to Germany in 2021, RIA news agency reported on Thursday, citing a Gazprom presentation, despite sanctions from the United States.

The operating company of Nord Stream 2, which is 94% complete, resumed laying pipes in the Danish waters this month. A Danish maritime regulator has said the works were due to be finished by the end of April.

Around 120 km is left to be laid in Danish waters as well as almost 30 km in German waters, before it makes landfall at the northern German coastal town of Lubmin, near Greifswald.

The work on the pipeline, which would double the capacity of existing Nord Stream pipeline to 110 billion cubic metres per year, resumed last December following a year-long hiatus after Washington announced sanctions against the project.

The United States is seeking to cut Europe's dependence on the Russian energy as well as boost its own sea-borne liquefied natural gas sales to the region.

The project has become more politicised after Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was poisoned in August in Siberia and flown to Germany for treatment, was imprisoned by Russia last week.

