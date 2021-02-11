ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.37%)
SC disposes of case regarding distribution of development funds to MPs

  • The Advocate General Punjab said that the Punjab government also did not issue any fund.
APP 11 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday disposed of the case regarding distribution of development funds to the members of Parliament (MPs).

A five-member SC larger bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the Ministry of Finance submitted an undertaking signed by the prime minister, denying news reports regarding allocation of development funds to the lawmakers.

The Finance Ministry stated that it had not allocated or handed over funds to any legislature or any person nor it was intended to do so. There was no such provision in the public finance management system, it added.

The ministry stated that the Finance Division had not received any direction or request from any quarter to allocate these funds or any other funds to any specific project or any project identified by a legislature or any other person.

Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan said the PM had denied the news of giving development funds to the assembly members.

The Advocate General Sindh said that no development fund had been released by the provincial government. There were clear instructions of the apex court in the case of a former prime minister, he added.

The Advocate General Punjab said that the Punjab government also did not issue any fund.

