Pakistan rejects India's claims about perpetration of terrorist activities from its territory

  • "There is no doubt that India will do all that it can to prolong the conflict in Afghanistan."
APP 11 Feb 2021

UITED NATIONS: A top Pakistani diplomat debunked allegations made by India in the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday about perpetration of terrorist activities by some groups from safe havens in Pakistan, saying recent UN reports validate Islamabad's actions against all terrorist outfits.

"India’s statement in UNSC briefing is reflection of its deep frustration at its inability to distort the UN reports and failure of its propaganda and dis-information campaign against Pakistan," Ambassador Munir Akram said in a series of sharply-worded tweets in response to the claims made by Indian Ambassador T S Trimurti.

The Indian envoy spoke after a briefing to the 15-member Council by Vladimir Voronkov, head of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT), in which he urged member states to remain focused and united in thwarting terrorism.

In its 27th report to the UN Security Council, released last week, the UN monitoring team that tracks Al-Qaeda, Islamic State and other extremist groups points to the arrests in Pakistan of "individuals engaging in terrorism financing and the freezing of the assets of designated individuals and entities”.

In his tweets, Ambassador Akram said, "The Indian statement is also a clear manifestation of its role as a spoiler in the ongoing peace process in Afghanistan.

"Contrary to the international community’s consensus of finding a political solution to the Afghan conflict, India wants to prolong the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan by supporting terrorist groups like Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA)".

Pakistan, he said, had provided "irrefutable" evidence of India’s direct support and financing of UN-listed TTP and JuA to the Security Council’s 1267 Sanctions Committee.

"We call on the Committee to initiate immediate actions against the Indian government agencies involved in sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan."

Ambassador Akram added, "The Indian role in supporting terrorist groups also raises questions on its so-called impartiality as the Chair of the 1988 Taliban Sanctions Committee. The Security Council must not allow India to derail the ongoing Intra-Afghan Negotiations.

"There is no doubt that India will do all that it can to prolong the conflict in Afghanistan."

