ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.37%)
ASC 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.63%)
ASL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-4.08%)
AVN 95.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.11%)
BOP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
DGKC 126.40 Increased By ▲ 5.99 (4.97%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.76%)
FCCL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.75%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.84%)
FFL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.64%)
HUBC 89.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.5%)
JSCL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.27%)
KAPCO 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-5.2%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
MLCF 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.98%)
PAEL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.32%)
PIBTL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.55%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.2%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
SNGP 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-7.4%)
TRG 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -6.70 (-5.45%)
UNITY 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-6.44%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-14.94%)
BR100 4,919 Decreased By ▼ -71.98 (-1.44%)
BR30 25,192 Decreased By ▼ -556.66 (-2.16%)
KSE100 46,056 Decreased By ▼ -588.77 (-1.26%)
KSE30 19,222 Decreased By ▼ -252.3 (-1.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU considers power import restrictions over Belarus nuclear safety fears

  • Belarus's Astravets nuclear power plant is located 50km away from Vilnius in Lithuania, where the government.
  • The 2.4GW facility was built by Russia's state-owned Rosatom and financed mostly by Moscow.
Reuters 11 Feb 2021

BRUSSELS: The European Commission is considering whether to restrict power imports from nuclear plants outside the European Union that flout the bloc's safety standards, it said on Thursday, amid concerns over a nuclear facility in neighbouring Belarus.

Belarus's Astravets nuclear power plant is located 50km away from Vilnius in Lithuania, where the government, pointing to multiple accidents at the site, says it does not meet EU-recognised safety standards.

The 2.4GW facility was built by Russia's state-owned Rosatom and financed mostly by Moscow. It is due to launch commercial operations next month but started producing power in November, prompting Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia - whose power grids have been integrated with a network serving Belarus and Russia since the Soviet era - to halt commercial power trading with Minsk.

The three Baltic states plan to connect their grids to the EU's by 2025 in a bid to boost their energy security and reduce dependence on Russia. Belarus is a relatively small supplier by comparison.

Concerns over Astravets prompted EU countries to ask the Commission in December to assess ways to prevent commercial power imports from nuclear plants that do not meet the bloc's safety standards.

European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said on Thursday the Commission was analysing the scope for such measures under international law.

The Commission "stands ready to apply increased pressure" if Belarusian authorities fail to address priority stress test recommendations from an EU review of the project in 2018, Simson told EU lawmakers.

EU nuclear safety regulators visited Astravets this week as part of a second review, results of which are due before the plant's full commercial launch.

The European Parliament will vote on a non-binding resolution on Thursday calling for the launch to be suspended until safety concerns are addressed, citing emergency reactor shutdowns and equipment failure last year, and a lack of proof that authorities implemented the EU's recommendations.

"(The) nuclear power plant is a clear and present threat to our national security," said former Lithuanian Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius, now an EU lawmaker.

The Belarus Energy Ministry declined to comment immediately but said Minsk would issue a statement following the European Parliament vote.

European Union European Commission nuclear plants power import restrictions

EU considers power import restrictions over Belarus nuclear safety fears

‘There has been no change in US policy in the region,’ clarifies State Dept on its ‘India’s Jammu & Kashmir' statement

FM hopes new US administration will stop ignoring ground realities in IIOJK

Akram calls on UNSC to initiate action against Indian agencies for sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan

Saudi says Yemen rebel drone intercepted after Abha hit

Senate Elections to be held on March 3, announces ECP

Nepal bans three Indian climbers for faking Everest Summit in 2016

Pakistan condemns Houthi militants’ drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport

Iran producing uranium metal, further violating 2015 deal: IAEA

Biden announces review of China defence stance in Pentagon visit

US backs Japan concerns on China ships

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters