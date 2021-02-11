ECP to use online technology for Senate election

ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.37%)
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established Digital Facilitation Centers at central secretariat and provincial offices for proper scrutiny of nomination papers of candidates for the Senate elections.

According to an official of ECP, with the support of online technology their documents will be examined in coordination with the Ministry of Interior, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and State Bank of Pakistan and all such details will be provided to Returning Officers for their smooth functioning.

He said that a letter has been written in this regard to all such departments and sought their support for holding Senate elections in a transparent way.

Meanwhile, the commission has appointed Returning Officers (ROs) and Polling Officers (POs) to conduct Senate elections on seats which are going to be vacant after expiration of term of incumbent members on March 11.

The Senate elections will be held to fill one general seat and one seat for women from the Federal Capital, seven general seats, two seats for women, two seats for Technocrats including Ulema from each province like Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and one seat for non-Muslims each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan province.

The ECP made these appointments in pursuance of section 105 of the Elections Act, 2017, read with clause (3) of Article 224 of the Constitution of the lslamic Republic of Pakistan.

