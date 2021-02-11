World
Kenya says it will move ahead with AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
- We are going to continue with AstraZeneca because we are doing our own sequencing and we are comfortable to move forward with it.
11 Feb 2021
NAIROBI: Kenya is going ahead with its plan to inoculate its citizens against COVID-19 using a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, a senior ministry of health official said on Thursday, dismissing concerns over its efficacy.
"We are going to continue with AstraZeneca because we are doing our own sequencing and we are comfortable to move forward with it," Mercy Mwangangi, the chief administrative secretary at the ministry, told Reuters.
‘There has been no change in US policy in the region,’ clarifies State Dept on its ‘India’s Jammu & Kashmir' statement
Kenya says it will move ahead with AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
FM hopes new US administration will stop ignoring ground realities in IIOJK
Akram calls on UNSC to initiate action against Indian agencies for sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan
Saudi says Yemen rebel drone intercepted after Abha hit
Senate Elections to be held on March 3, announces ECP
Nepal bans three Indian climbers for faking Everest Summit in 2016
Pakistan condemns Houthi militants’ drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport
Iran producing uranium metal, further violating 2015 deal: IAEA
Biden announces review of China defence stance in Pentagon visit
US backs Japan concerns on China ships
Biden presses Xi on HK, Xinjiang in first phone call
Read more stories
Comments