NY coffee may retest support at $1.1995

SINGAPORE: New York March coffee may retest a support at $1.1995 per lb, a break below which could confirm a target of $1.1770.

The support is provided by the 76.4% projection level of a downward wave C from $1.2730.

This wave is expected to travel to $1.1770.

Resistance is at $1.2250, a break above which could lead to a gain into $1.2365-$1.2505 range. Note: Coffee report is published twice a week - Tuesday and Thursday.

