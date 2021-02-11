ANL 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.51%)
ASC 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
ASL 23.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
AVN 99.55 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.07%)
BOP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
BYCO 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
DGKC 128.60 Increased By ▲ 8.19 (6.8%)
EPCL 48.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
FCCL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.07%)
FFL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
HASCOL 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
HUBC 90.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.06%)
JSCL 27.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.2%)
KAPCO 42.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.87%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.24%)
MLCF 46.47 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.47%)
PAEL 41.16 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.98%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
POWER 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.96%)
PPL 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.02%)
PRL 28.13 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.22%)
PTC 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.58%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.15%)
TRG 125.90 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.36%)
UNITY 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.47%)
WTL 1.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-8.05%)
BR100 5,003 Increased By ▲ 11.68 (0.23%)
BR30 25,876 Increased By ▲ 127.36 (0.49%)
KSE100 46,553 Decreased By ▼ -91.74 (-0.2%)
KSE30 19,457 Decreased By ▼ -17.63 (-0.09%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

NY coffee may retest support at $1.1995

  • The support is provided by the 76.4% projection level of a downward wave C from $1.2730.
Reuters 11 Feb 2021

SINGAPORE: New York March coffee may retest a support at $1.1995 per lb, a break below which could confirm a target of $1.1770.

The support is provided by the 76.4% projection level of a downward wave C from $1.2730.

This wave is expected to travel to $1.1770.

Resistance is at $1.2250, a break above which could lead to a gain into $1.2365-$1.2505 range. Note: Coffee report is published twice a week - Tuesday and Thursday.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Coffee New York March coffee Oil Palm cocao

NY coffee may retest support at $1.1995

Akram calls on UNSC to initiate action against Indian agencies for sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan

Saudi says Yemen rebel drone intercepted after Abha hit

Senate Elections to be held on March 3, announces ECP

Nepal bans three Indian climbers for faking Everest Summit in 2016

Pakistan condemns Houthi militants’ drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport

Iran producing uranium metal, further violating 2015 deal: IAEA

Biden announces review of China defence stance in Pentagon visit

US backs Japan concerns on China ships

Biden presses Xi on HK, Xinjiang in first phone call

Payment to IPPs: IMF has acquiesced to deal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters