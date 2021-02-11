PARTLY FACETIOUS: The video uploading

“If a picture is worth a thousand words then how many words are there in a video?”

“Oh I would reckon as many words as in a thousand page book.“

“Ah I see but what if the readers are all zeroed in on one page, say page 101?”

“Now I know you are being facetious because that is simply not possible.”

“OK so what if the open page has been read a year or so ago and then reopened, or what if the page content indicates a situation that would evolve in a 180 degree turn around on say page 500 ….”

“Stop right there – first of all if a page has been reopened then let me state categorically that the reader may be revisiting a matter he deems appropriate and as The Khan sayeth in his Infinite Wisdom a u-turn is necessary for a truly great democratic leader and…”

“Wow that’s some logic and what if the page content indicates a time line that is rather fortunate for the releaser…you do recall The Former First Daughter releasing a video of a judge….”

“Good point but in the Land of the Pure those implicated in a video request a forensic audit and claim that it is the whistle blowers who are at fault, who videotaped without consent, which incidentally can be termed entrapment that I think is inadmissible in a court of law and…”

“Stop….it is inadmissible in a decadent Western court of law but here in the Land of the Pure entrapment is good because there is no other way to hold the bribe takers and givers and money launderers and the corrupt accountable…”

“OK got it but between you and me I would like to state that I enjoyed the video about as much as I enjoyed the video of the judge who is now deceased.”

“You are so very shallow - try to distinguish between a video in the national interest and an entertainment video.”

“Tell me the difference.”

“Qandeel Baloch uploaded a video showing Mufti Qawi and….”

“He was acquitted of her murder but another video surfaced which cost the guy his freedom with his own family head taking away the title of Mufti (Islamic jurist)…”

“So he can no longer issue a fatwa or…?”

“I don’t think he can issue a request for biryani leave today alone a fatwa.”

“Indeed.”

