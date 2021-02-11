ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
New ‘investigation’ wing developed in police: Sindh CM

Recorder Report 11 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday said that he has developed a new, separate wing “Investigation” within the police service so that investigation could be made on scientific methods.

This he said while speaking at a simple ceremony organized to distribute offer letters among Inspector Investigation of Karachi Division selected through Sindh Public Service Commission here at CM House. The programme was attended by provincial ministers Saeed Ghani, Imtiaz Shaikh, Syed Nasir Shah, Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, IG Police Mushtaq Maher, ACS Home Usman Chachar, Adll IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, DIG Police (Admn) Ameen Yousifzain.

The chief minister said that the investigation always remained a weak section of the cases. “After thorough discussions and deliberations, we decided to evolve Investigation as a separate wing within the police department,” he said and added that in order to hire the most talented and energetic youngsters the selection process was assigned to Sindh Public Service Commission.

Murad Ali Shah directed the Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Maher to impart best professional training to the newly appointed inspectors and make them best investigators in the province. “Now, investigation has become a vast field to investigate most complicated and sensitive cases on scientific methods,” he said and added he was sure the new and fresh addition in the investigation wing would improve investigation issues.

The IG Police Mushtaq Maher briefing the chief minister said that out of 27 Inspectors Investigation, four were female and four belonged to minorities. He added that overall 260 inspectors, including 81 legal, have been appointed through the public service commission in different phases.

He said that the newly appointed inspectors have separate cadre for upward mobility. “The inspector appointed these days would reach to the rank of DIGs and assistant sub-inspector to the of SSPs,” he said and added they have long and clear careers,” he said.

The chief minister said that he has incentivised all the positions of the investigation officers and now the cost of investigation with other allowances would be with them.

The chief minister distributed offer letters among the newly SPSC selected inspectors.

