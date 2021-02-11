ANL 29.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
ASC 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
ASL 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
AVN 98.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.14%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 120.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.07%)
EPCL 48.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFBL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
FFL 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
HASCOL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
HUBC 91.14 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.65%)
HUMNL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
JSCL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
KAPCO 44.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.31%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.47%)
PIBTL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 93.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.17%)
PRL 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
SNGP 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
TRG 123.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.56%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.45%)
BR100 4,990 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.03%)
BR30 25,787 Increased By ▲ 37.6 (0.15%)
KSE100 46,506 Decreased By ▼ -138.73 (-0.3%)
KSE30 19,431 Decreased By ▼ -43.76 (-0.22%)
China factory prices see first rise in a year

AFP Updated 11 Feb 2021

BEIJING: Factory prices rose in China for the first time in a year last month as the country’s vast industrial sector leads a recovery from the virus pandemic, with analysts hailing the data as a turning point for the world’s number two economy.

But the lingering effects of the disease weighed on the country’s vast army of shoppers as consumer prices slipped, hit by new outbreaks that led to the reimposition of containment measures.

Official data showed the producer price index (PPI), a key measure of input costs, came in at 0.3 percent in January, having fallen every month but January in 2020 owing to a collapse in demand as the virus broke out around the country and then the world. The figure was in line with forecasts and a big improvement in the 0.4 percent fall seen in December.

