PPP to support PML-N candidate in NA-75 by-polls

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) on Wednesday announced that it will support Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate in the upcoming by-polls in NA-75 Sialkot.

As per details, the announcement was made by the PML-N leader Attahullah Tarar during a corner meeting held in connection with the by-poll in Daska.

PML-N candidate Syed Iftikhar ul Hassan emerged victorious from the constituency in the 2018 general elections, however, the seat became vacant after he died on August 02 last year due to COVID-19.

Last week, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) had announced to support Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate in the upcoming by-poll.

The PML-Q had announced that it would be supporting the PTI candidate on NA-75 Sialkot.

The by-elections on two Punjab seats, NA-75 (Sialkot) and PP-51 (Gujranwala), are scheduled to be held on February 19.