President for developing national communication strategy about drug abuse

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has underlined the need for developing a national communication strategy to create awareness among people about drug abuse and mental health.

He said priority should be given to eradication of drugs from society so as to save our young generation from this menace. He made these remarks while chairing a meeting on drug abuse and mental health, here at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ms Andleeb Abbas, MNA Ms Sajida Zulfiqar Khan and members of the welfare organizations.

The President was briefed about the prevalence of drugs in Pakistan which posed threat to the physical and mental health of youth, particularly the students of colleges and universities.

In order to cope with the challenge of drug abuse in the country, the President emphasised the need for crafting a basic framework with the help of volunteers, teachers, parents and other relevant stakeholders.

He said media and educational institutions could play a vital role in creating awareness regarding drug abuse and mental health by organizing seminars and debates.

He highlighted that the role of society, particularly parents and teachers, was very important to discourage drug abuse among our youth.