World
Road freight prices from France to Britain jump 50pcin January
- Freight groups have told Reuters that European drivers are setting higher prices to bring goods into Britain in case they have to return with an empty truck.
- Transporeon, Europe's largest supply chain and logistics technology platform.
10 Feb 2021
LONDON: Freight prices for moving goods by road from France to Britain rose by 50% in January compared with the same month a year ago after lorry drivers demanded higher payments to operate in the UK after Brexit, Transporeon data shows.
Freight groups have told Reuters that European drivers are setting higher prices to bring goods into Britain in case they have to return with an empty truck because of problems with customs paperwork introduced on Jan. 1.
Transporeon, Europe's largest supply chain and logistics technology platform, said compared with December 2020, the price had edged down by 1.7% after companies stocked up on goods before Brexit, making it hard to secure a driver.
Anyone 65 and above can register for COVID-19 vaccine from next week: Asad Umar
Road freight prices from France to Britain jump 50pcin January
Army to deploy C-130 aircraft to find missing K2 climbers
All sectors contributed in Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19: CJCSC
Govt committed to provide support, social protection to poor segments: PM Imran
Leaked videos show shameful act of politicians buying, selling votes in Senate, says PM
Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law
Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers
Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected
One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting
North Korea stole $300m in crypto to fund nukes: UN experts
Bitcoin pushes closer to $50,000, global stocks mixed
Read more stories
Comments