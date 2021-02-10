ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
Road freight prices from France to Britain jump 50pcin January

  • Freight groups have told Reuters that European drivers are setting higher prices to bring goods into Britain in case they have to return with an empty truck.
  • Transporeon, Europe's largest supply chain and logistics technology platform.
Reuters 10 Feb 2021

LONDON: Freight prices for moving goods by road from France to Britain rose by 50% in January compared with the same month a year ago after lorry drivers demanded higher payments to operate in the UK after Brexit, Transporeon data shows.

Freight groups have told Reuters that European drivers are setting higher prices to bring goods into Britain in case they have to return with an empty truck because of problems with customs paperwork introduced on Jan. 1.

Transporeon, Europe's largest supply chain and logistics technology platform, said compared with December 2020, the price had edged down by 1.7% after companies stocked up on goods before Brexit, making it hard to secure a driver.

