Pakistan
Opposition’s rant over Senate elections equal to cry of thief: CM
- The honest and trustworthy PTI leadership was facing a corrupt cabal while the people have witnessed that who was trading votes, he added.
10 Feb 2021
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that opposition’s rant and rave over coming Senate elections was equal to cry of a thief as this cabal only knew about the monetary politics.
In a press statement, he said the video scandal had exposed those involved in trading of conscience and these elements were again trying to use their money for political purposes. The open balloting would ensure transparency and the practice of political horse-trading would for sure come to an end, he emphasized.
The honest and trustworthy PTI leadership was facing a corrupt cabal while the people have witnessed that who was trading votes, he added.
Opposition's rant over Senate elections equal to cry of thief: CM
