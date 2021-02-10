ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
First ever telemedicine clinic launched in Loralai

Mohammad Bilal Tahir 10 Feb 2021

Sehat Kahani’s launches the first ever telemedicine clinic in Loralai, Baluchistan in collaboration with World Health Organistaion (WHO) and Government of Balochistan.

The organistaion has served 340,000 patients till date through the network of its 33 e-health clinics across Pakistan, and the mobile application.

This is its 34th e-health clinic in Loralai, Balochistan in collaboration with WHO.

The occasion was graced by the presence of Honorable Divisional Director Health Department Zhob Division, Dr. Shah Jahan Panezai.

Dr. Shah Jahan Panezai said, “The government of Balochistan appreciates the effort of Sehat Kahani in bringing this much needed innovation to our region; this will help many patients from underserved areas to be able to access quality healthcare. We extend our full support to Sehat Kahani and WHO and all their future endeavors”.

Dr. Babar Alam said, “WHO is very excited for this opportunity of providing access to quality healthcare in the province of Baluchistan”.

Atif Ali said, “We are ecstatic to have had the opportunity to launch first of our many to come e-health clinics in Balochistan and we will make sure that this brings about a very positive change in the overall healthcare scenario of the province.”

