Pakistan Railway employees protest in Karachi against privatisation

  • The workers chanted slogans and held placards outside the office of the DS at the Cantt station.
  • Pakistan Railways has decided to sack 83 employees from the department in a bid to reduce loses.
BR Web Desk Updated 10 Feb 2021

A number of employees of the Pakistan Railways on Wednesday staged a protest in Karachi against the privatisation of the department.

The workers chanted slogans and held placards outside the office of the DS at the Cantt station.

Talking to media, protesters complained that after completing an eight-hour shift from morning to evening, we are required to work overtime because there are 28,000 vacant posts in the authority but none of them are filled.

Another protester said that the employees were scared they will lose their jobs in the privatisation of the Pakistan Railways.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways has decided to sack 83 employees from the department in a bid to reduce loses.

As per the authority, the employees being laid off are from the Audit and Accounts departments and are of grades 17 and 18.

Railway officer Amjad said that the employees being laid off were called to the Railway Headquarters for a discussion but they refused to show up and have warned that if the decision is not taken back, employees will protest across Pakistan.

