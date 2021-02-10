ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
PIA plane crash tragedy: Efforts being made to address grievances of heirs: governor

APP 10 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is well aware of the miseries of the heir of passengers killed in the May 22 PIA’s plane crash near Karachi airport and govt was trying its best to resolve the problems of the heirs with the coordination of PIA.

He said this in a hurriedly called press conference at the Sindh Governor’s House here.

He said that compensation has also been increased from Rs5 million to Rs10 million for each victim. The compensation is being paid through an insurance company for which a succession certificate is mandatory.

He informed the newsmen that the team of PIA had already briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan twice, about the matters related to May 22 PIA’s plane crash tragedy.

Imran Ismail said that the PIA has also constituted a legal team to facilitate and expedite the process of issuance of succession certificates. As soon as the heirs submitted the succession certificate, they will get the compensation, he noted.

Imran Ismail said that he would soon invite the heirs of the victims of the plane crash tragedy to Governor’s House to meet them personally.

He said that the eligible children of the victims are also being provided jobs in the PIA and those who have yet not been attained the legal age of 18 years, have been handed down certificates, whenever they attained the legal age of 18 years, they will get employment in the national flag carrier. Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PIA Arshad Mahmood Malik said that the heirs of the victims of the plane crash tragedy are close to our hearts.

He pointed out that the compensations have also been paid to those whose houses and vehicles got destroyed in the plane crash, besides, compensation is also being paid for the luggage of the passengers.

It may be noted that 97 passengers were killed in the May 22, 2020 plane crash near Karachi airport.

