KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 160,278 tonnes of cargo comprising 125,615 tonnes of import cargo and 34,663 tonnes of export cargo including 9,528 loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargos of 125,615 tonnes comprised of 65,984 tonnes of containerised cargo; 14,953 tonnes of bulk cargo; 5,942 tonnes of wheat; 6,046 tonnes of soyabean and 32,690 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 34,663 tonnes comprised of 23,854 tonnes of containerised cargo; 1,505 tonnes of iron ore and 10,304 tonnes of cement.

As many as 9,528 containers comprising of 5,339 containers import and 4,189 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The breakup of imported containers shows 1,234 of 20’s and 1,747 of 40’s loaded while 07 of 20’s and 302 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 427 of 20’s and 376 of 40’s loaded containers while 192 of 20’s and 1,409 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were four ships namely MOL Globe, Sea Delta, MT Quetta and Lian Hua Song carrying containers, tankers and general cargo respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were five vessels viz. Cosco Malaysia, Diyala, Shiling, AS Sicilia and Franbo Logos carrying containers and general cargo respectively currently at the berths.

There are six ships namely Cosco Malaysia, Diyala, AS Sicilia, Scarlet Lady, Mohar and Franbo Logos carrying containers, wheat, cement and general cargo expected to sail on Tuesday.

There are six vessels viz. Hyundai Jakarta, Botany Bay, Rome Express, MT Shalamar, Chem Volverine and Maliha carrying containers, tanker, chemical and solvent respectively due to arrive on Tuesday while two vessels viz. LMZ Titan and Glyfada carrying wheat and clinkers respectively are expected to arrive on Wednesday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 189,119 tonnes comprising 138,312 tonnes of import cargo and 50,807 tonnes of export cargo including 3,433 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargo of 138,312 tonnes includes 25,639 tonnes of LNG; 47,000 tonnes of coal; 15,400 tonnes of palm oil; 22,340 tonnes of mogas; 2,990 tonnes of wheat; 2,851 tonnes of chemical; 831 tonnes of project cargo and 21,261 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 50,807 tonnes includes 6,807 tonnes of cement and 44,000 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 3,433 containers comprising of 1,119 containers import and 2,314 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

There were three ships namely MSC Silvana, Cypress Galaxy and Goral Frost carrying containers, chemical and LNG respectively sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning, while another ship namely Stena Image carrying palm oil is expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of eight ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, coal, cement, wheat, chemical, LNG and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as thirteen vessels viz. MSC Amalfi, Porthos, Bel Atlantic, The Chief, Farah Louise, MG Kronos, BTG Kailash, Chemroad Sakura, Gas Amazon, Al-Salam-II, Summer Ploeg, Chemroad Hope and TSM Pollux carrying containers, project cargo, steel coil, bitumen, coal, soyabean, cement, chemical, LPG, gas oil and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were five ships viz. Maersk Atlanta, MSC Amalfi, Porthos, Chemroad Hope and TSM Pollux carrying containers, project cargo and palm oil respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

There was one ship namely Maersk Atlanta carrying containers due to arrive on Tuesday while another ship namely Glen Canyon Bridge carrying containers is due to arrive on Wednesday.

