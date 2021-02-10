Markets
LME official prices
LONDON: The following were Monday official prices....
10 Feb 2021
LONDON: The following were Monday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1940.00 2025.50 8007.00 2052.50 18067.00 24100.00 2640.50 2002.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1940.00 2025.50 8007.00 2052.50 18067.00 24100.00 2640.50 2002.00
3-months Buyer 1970.00 2027.50 7992.00 2064.00 18102.00 23100.00 2661.50 2040.00
3-months Seller 1970.00 2027.50 7992.00 2064.00 18102.00 23100.00 2661.50 2040.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 22596.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 22596.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.