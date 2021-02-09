Govt utilizing all resources for uplift of far-flung areas of Punjab: Buzdar

ISLAMABAD, February 09 (PPI): Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that time has arrived to eliminate sense of deprivation prevailing in far-off areas of province.

In a statement, he said the journey of progress has been taken towards neglected cities, which were deliberately ignored in past.

He said that the former rulers preferred their personal liking and disliking rather than meeting the actual needs of province.

He said PTI Government has addressed the glaring deficiencies of past term and wrong tradition to utilize national resources for personal gain has been eliminated.

Usman Buzdar said in first time of Punjab' history, equal division of national resources has been ensured which will guarantee equal development in whole province.