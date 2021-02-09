ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
NEPRA to conduct KE Hearing; Electricity price hike in the offing

  • As per details, KE has requested NEPRA to increase the price of electricity for four months and reduce it for three months for monthly Fuel Charges Adjustments.
Ali Ahmed 09 Feb 2021

K-Electric is all set to drop an electric bomb on the residents of Karachi, as it has approached the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to increase electricity.

NEPRA will conduct the hearing in the matter of request filed by K-Electric regarding monthly fuel charge adjustments for the period June 2020 to December 2020, quarterly adjustments for the quarter ending June 2020, September 2020, and December 2020 under the Multi Year Tariff 2017-2023.

As per details, KE has requested NEPRA to increase the price of electricity for four months and reduce it for three months for monthly Fuel Charges Adjustments.

K Electric has requested an increase in monthly fuel price adjustment of 71 paise per unit for July 2020, Rs 1.40 for August, Rs 1.123 for September, and Rs 0.005 per unit for October. In case of an increase, an additional burden of Rs 6 billion will be imposed on the citizens of Karachi and the electricity tariff of K- Electric is likely to be increased by Rs 3.24 per unit.

Whereas, KE has also requested a reduction of Rs 0.499 for June 2020, Rs 0.871 for November, and Rs 0.168 for December in monthly Fuel Charges Adjustments.

In addition, K-Electric has requested from NEPRA a quarterly adjustment in tariff on account of variation in Power Purchase Price. An increase of Rs 1.929 per unit for July-September 2020 and Rs 1.874 per unit for October-December 2020 has been requested in quarterly adjustments. Thus, on a quarterly basis, an increase of Rs 3.80 per unit is expected.

KE has requested a reduction of Rs 3.91 per unit from April to June 2020 in quarterly adjustments. NEPRA will hold a hearing on February 23 at the request of Electric.

