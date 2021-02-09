ANL 29.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.99%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
AVN 102.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.53%)
BOP 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.47%)
DGKC 117.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.27%)
EPCL 48.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
FCCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.08%)
FFBL 26.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
FFL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
HASCOL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.19%)
HUBC 91.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.73%)
KAPCO 44.58 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.96%)
KEL 4.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
PAEL 41.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
POWER 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PPL 94.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.5%)
PRL 29.18 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.31%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.61%)
SNGP 43.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.71%)
TRG 128.40 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (3.88%)
UNITY 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.81%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 5,010 Increased By ▲ 21.38 (0.43%)
BR30 25,930 Increased By ▲ 218.58 (0.85%)
KSE100 46,782 Increased By ▲ 59.97 (0.13%)
KSE30 19,539 Increased By ▲ 39.08 (0.2%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Russia's Medvedev thrashes Pospisil to extend winning streak

  • But he has yet to go beyond the round of 16 in four previous appearances at Melbourne Park.
AFP 09 Feb 2021

MELBOURNE: Red-hot Russian Daniil Medvedev won his 15th straight match Tuesday, handing Canada's Vasek Pospisil a straight-sets whipping to get his Australian Open underway.

The world number four has been in blistering form as he looks to lift a maiden Grand Slam title, with 10 of his victories during the win streak against top-10 players.

He blasted past the 63rd-ranked Pospisil 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 on Margaret Court Arena in his bid to become only the third Russian man to win a major title after Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin.

"I didn't know how it would be physically but I managed to finish it fast and I'm feeling good," he said. "I knew I had to go out and win the match because that's my job."

Medvedev broke Pospisil in the first game and there was no looking back as he ruthlessly overpowered the 30-year-old, dominating from the baseline and forcing the Canadian into 43 unforced errors.

Medvedev, 24, has been knocking on the door of Grand Slam success for some time, reaching the 2019 US Open final -- where he lost in five sets to Rafael Nadal -- and the last four in New York in 2020.

But he has yet to go beyond the round of 16 in four previous appearances at Melbourne Park.

Medvedev will next play either Spain's Roberto Carballes Baenza or Hungary's Attila Balazs, with a potential last-eight meeting with fellow in-form Russian Andrey Rublev beckoning.

Rafael Nadal Attila Balazs Daniil Medvedev Spain's Roberto Carballes Baenza

Russia's Medvedev thrashes Pospisil to extend winning streak

Efforts to find missing K2 climbers halts due to harsh weather

All eyes on Washington as Trump second impeachment trial starts

Just after GameStop frenzy, Reddit raises over $250mn in funding

Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes

US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon

Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report

Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM

Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment

Huawei CEO hopes for 'open policy' from Biden administration

ECC clears report agreed with IPPs on Rs403bn payment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters