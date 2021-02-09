Business & Finance
Total posts 2020 net loss of $7.2bn
- The company, which was to change its name to Total Energies to reflect a move away from fossil fuels.
09 Feb 2021
PARIS: French energy giant Total reported Tuesday a 2020 net loss of $7.2 billion, compared with a profit of $11.2 billion the previous year, as the coronavirus pandemic slashed demand.
The company, which was to change its name to Total Energies to reflect a move away from fossil fuels, said its adjusted net profit -- which excludes exceptional and one-off items -- plunged 66 percent in 2020 to just over $4.0 billion.
Pakistan reports lowest number of COVID-19 cases since October
Total posts 2020 net loss of $7.2bn
Efforts to find missing K2 climbers halts due to harsh weather
All eyes on Washington as Trump second impeachment trial starts
Just after GameStop frenzy, Reddit raises over $250mn in funding
Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes
US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon
Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report
Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM
Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment
Huawei CEO hopes for 'open policy' from Biden administration
ECC clears report agreed with IPPs on Rs403bn payment
Read more stories
Comments