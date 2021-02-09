ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
ASC 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
ASL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
AVN 102.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.31%)
BOP 9.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.91%)
DGKC 117.46 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.44%)
EPCL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.42%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 26.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
HASCOL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.55%)
HUBC 90.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.41%)
JSCL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.08%)
KAPCO 44.45 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.66%)
KEL 4.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.68 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
PIBTL 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.23%)
POWER 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 94.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.34%)
PRL 29.24 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.52%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
SILK 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.95%)
SNGP 43.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.69%)
TRG 128.48 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (3.94%)
UNITY 35.96 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.7%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 5,012 Increased By ▲ 22.96 (0.46%)
BR30 25,932 Increased By ▲ 220.73 (0.86%)
KSE100 46,788 Increased By ▲ 66 (0.14%)
KSE30 19,543 Increased By ▲ 43.19 (0.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corn at over 7-1/2-year high as US report seen showing tighter supplies

  • The Russian government on Monday approved a formula-based export tax system for wheat, corn and barley that is designed to help combat domestic food price inflation.
Reuters 09 Feb 2021

SINGAPORE: Chicago corn futures gained more ground on Tuesday, rising to their highest since June 2013 on expectations that a widely watched US report is expected to show tightening global supplies.

Soybeans climbed to a three-week top, while wheat jumped to its highest level in more than one week.

"We are seeing pretty bullish momentum in agricultural commodities, especially corn," said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at agriculture brokerage IKON Commodities.

"We think the USDA (US Department of Agriculture) would have to cut China's corn stocks and raise imports, so it is likely to be a bullish report overnight."

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) added 0.5% to $5.66-3/4 a bushel by 0245 GMT, near the session high of $5.68 a bushel - the highest since June 2013.

Soybeans were up 0.7% to $13.96-3/4 a bushel, not far from their Jan. 19 high of $13.98 reached earlier in the session, while wheat gained 0.4% at $6.58-1/2 a bushel, after climbing to Feb. 1 top of $6.59 a bushel.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect the USDA to make further cuts to its end-of-season supply outlooks on Tuesday for corn, soybeans and wheat, while also trimming its harvest views for Brazilian and Argentine corn and soybeans.

Rains in Brazil that have slowed harvesting and transportation of the 2020/2021 soybean crop will continue throughout February, causing potential disruptions in the world's largest producer and exporter of the oilseed, analysts said.

The USDA on Monday reported stronger-than-expected corn export inspections last week, while soybean inspections were near the high end of trade forecasts.

In the wheat market, Russia's move to impose an export tax has been underpinning prices.

The Russian government on Monday approved a formula-based export tax system for wheat, corn and barley that is designed to help combat domestic food price inflation.

The system will come into force on June 2, according to an order signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, wheat, soybean, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Monday, traders said.

Corn soymeal soyoil Russia's Russia's economy Russia's GDP

Corn at over 7-1/2-year high as US report seen showing tighter supplies

Efforts to find missing K2 climbers halts due to harsh weather

All eyes on Washington as Trump second impeachment trial starts

Just after GameStop frenzy, Reddit raises over $250mn in funding

Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes

US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon

Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report

Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM

Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment

Huawei CEO hopes for 'open policy' from Biden administration

ECC clears report agreed with IPPs on Rs403bn payment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters