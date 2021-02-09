ANL 29.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
Mexico reports 3,868 new coronavirus cases, 531 deaths

  • The government says the real number of infected people and the death toll in Mexico.
Reuters 09 Feb 2021

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's health ministry on Monday reported 3,868 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 531 more confirmed fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,936,013 cases and 166,731 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people and the death toll in Mexico are both likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

